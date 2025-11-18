Death and despair

Young mum charged with lover’s murder

Seemingly reacting out of a mixture of fear, anger and booze, a young woman is accused of stabbing her older boyfriend to death during a heated lover’s row.

Segomotso Oduetse Segajane, 31, is said to have handed herself into the police shortly after the incident, which occurred at the couple’s home in Molepolole last Tuesday (4 November) evening.

Charged with murder, the Lentsweletau native was arraigned before the Magistrates Court and remanded in custody, a ruling that caused her to weep in despair.

The young mum stands accused of killing 50-year-old, Kebonyekgotla Ratsie, a man 19 years her senior who she had been dating for a year.

As is so often the case, it appears the blood spilling was sparked by suspicions of infidelity, with Ratsie reportedly accusing Segajane of cheating on him.

This did not sit well with the suspect, who could be overheard grumbling outside court that it was not possible for her to have an affair as she was with her boyfriend 24/7.

With their emotions already strained, it seems the couple made the mistake of going out for a few drinks.

Fuelled by alcohol and anger, Ratsie’s temper allegedly spilled over and he started hitting Segajane while they were out. According to sources, it was not the first time Ratsie beat-up his woman.

The fight reportedly continued at home, where, seeking to defend herself, Segajane allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed her lover under the ribs.

It is reported there were minor children sleeping in the other room who witnessed the traumatic scene.

After turning herself in, Segajane was arrested the same night; the police transported the wounded man to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where he was certified dead.

Begging for bail, the accused killer revealed her family were totally dependent on her.

“I am a sole breadwinner in my family caring for my children and disabled parents, some of the things my parents are unable to do,” said a remorseful-sounding Segajane.

However, denying her bail, Principal Magistrate, Solomon Setshedi explained he had to balance the interests of the suspect with that of society, adding the accused faces a serious charge that carries a possible death sentence.

Outside court, a despondent Segajane kept wiping the tears rolling freely down her cheek, expressing her fears to the police officer that she would be denied bail again at her next sitting, scheduled for 27 November.

In response, the kind-hearted officer encouraged her to remain hopeful.

Meanwhile, Ratsie was laid to rest over the weekend in Lentsweletau.