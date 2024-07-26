Saleshando mulls plans to mount pressure on Masisi to announce writ

The road to parliament and power is long, expensive and arduous but Botswana Congress Party is ready for elections, according to President Dumelang Saleshando.

Rallying his troops this past weekend in Maun during the party’s National Conference, President Saleshando encouraged BCP members to triple their efforts in ensuring that their party removes the long and corrupt rule of Botswana Democratic Party through the ballot in the coming general elections slated for October 2024.

Targeting to bag at least 31 Parliamentary seats to secure governance, Saleshando called on candidates who feel exhausted along the way to be confident enough to hand over the baton in shared responsibility instead of slacking and costing the party a constituency.

“The race to parliament is exhausting but this is more like a relay, when you feel tired or feel you have no energy left in you to push forward, pass the baton to another person to complete the race, it is for the good of the party,” explained Saleshando, who reminded the BCP membership that elections were just around the corner.

“The elections are coming in just eight weeks’ time, that is if Mosau (President Masisi) will announce the writ,” stated Saleshando.

Botswana elections are held every five years in the month of October, but it is only the State President who decides and announces the exact day of voting.

The BCP is actually concerned at the seeming reluctance of President Mokgweetsi Masisi from announcing the election date and believes that the ruling party is less prepared for this year’s elections.

“We caught them unawares, they are not ready to go for elections but we are,” exclaimed Saleshando to the amusement and uproar of BCP membership, who filled-up Motsamai Mpho hall at Maun Senior Secondary School during the two-day event.

At the end of the deliberations, the members agreed that President Masisi must be urged to announce the 2024 elections date with immediate effect.

To enhance fairness, transparency and to inspire confidence of the Botswana elections, the BCP has decided that they will push for the elections date to be stated in the constitution and not left for only the president to decide on.

Campaigns are expected to heat up in a matter of weeks after the ruling party concludes its primary elections, set to be completed in the coming two weeks.

Among its campaign tools for the BCP is its partnership with trade unions in the fight for what they call decent jobs and in condemnation of poor working conditions and ‘slavery wages’.

A statement released by BCP Publicity Secretary, Mpho Pheko, at the conference called on all BCP membership to, “Triple their efforts to emancipate the people from extreme socio-economic challenges emanating from the current poor governance system and non-performing BDP-led economy, failing which all non-performing candidates be recalled as per laid down procedures.”

Among solidarity messages shared at the conference was one from BOPEU, a trade union which says it is non-partisan but ‘hears’ what BCP says about workers’ issues: “We wish to categorically state that BOPEU hear what your organisation says about the following workers’ issues, decent jobs and salaries, protection of the rights to strike, respect of good faith, collective bargaining and respect of social dialogue.” This was said by BOPEU Acting President, Mothusi Mojela, at the event.

Among issues that the workers will be following ahead of elections will be Parliament deliberations on the coming Labour Relations Act and the Public Service Act bills expected to be tabled later this month.

“Our hope, as usual, is to see Parliament debate this bill objectively, with the interests of workers at heart, and we will be attentive to these deliberations.”

BOPEU represents more than 36 000 members in the public and parastatals’ employ.