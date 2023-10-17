Running into trouble

Disabled star accused of stabbing boyfriend

One of the country’s fastest young athletes, sprint star, Neo Dinah Gabontshwe has run into big trouble with the law after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Charged with unlawful wounding, the 20-year-old disabled runner appeared before Broadhurst Magistrates Court on Monday morning, where she was granted bail to allow her to continue her studies at University of Botswana (UB).

During an apparent lovers tiff over infidelity, in Mogoditshane on 24 September, the visually impaired Gabontshwe is said to have stabbed, Mpaphi Maswibilili in the stomach three times.

It is believed she confronted her man over rumours he had impregnated another woman, he slapped her and she retaliated with a knife.

In court, the UB student humbly, who specialises in 100 and 200m, asked to be set free so she can attend lectures.

With investigations into the matter almost complete, the victim discharged from hospital and recovering, the prosecution made no move to oppose bail.

The Magistrate duly agreed, allowing Gabontshwe to go, providing she binds herself to the sum of P3, 000, keeps 100m away from the complainant at all times and attends court when required, starting with her next mention on 30 October.

It marks a dark chapter in the life of one of Botswana’s brightest young talents.

Gabontshwe’s career hit a new high in August, when she was voted Sportswoman of the Year with Disability at the Botswana Sports Awards – a prize that came with a P75, 000 pay-day, money the T13 runner reportedly shared with Maswibilili!

A gold medalist in the 400m at the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games in Malawi last year, Gabontshwe won the same award at the inaugural Botswana Women Sports Award in March, this time walking away with P20, 000.