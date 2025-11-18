Businessman allegedly assaults cop over impounded car

A successful businessman is said to have seen red at the boys in blue for confiscating his beloved GD6 car, allegedly assaulting an on-duty cop in his haste to get his precious wheels back.

45-year-old Olebogeng Watshipi’s breakdown reportedly started when he was involved in a minor traffic accident with a Mazda 6 at Mafenyatlala Mall in Molepolole on the evening of Sunday 26 October.

The police officers who attended the scene saw fit to impound both vehicles, taking them back to nearby Lekgwapheng Police Station.

It is believed Watshipi turned-up at the station a little later, furiously demanding his keys back.

When the officer refused, the well-built Watshipi allegedly reacted by slapping the shocked cop across the face, smashing the station’s date stamp before taking off in a hurry.

According to Superintendent, Mothosera Busang there were two officers manning the station at the time.

“The assaulted cop was alone inside the office while another officer who was outside the office came to his rescue after he heard his colleague shouting for help,” revealed the top cop in a brief interview.

Watshipi, who is the Managing Director (MD) of consultancy company, Gilos Business Solutions, was arrested the following day.

Charged with assaulting a police officer in due execution of his duty and malicious damage to property, he was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court and granted bail.

Prosecution said they had no objection to the suspect being set free, explaining they were still to establish the value of the damaged stamp otherwise their investigations were just about complete.

Watshipi’s bail conditions included having to bind himself to the sum of P2, 000, provide two sureties, not to interfere with the witnesses and report himself to the police every Friday.

He has since been reunited with his car and is due back in court on 26 May next year.