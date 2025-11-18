Defending their goat

Family allegedly break man’s bones over livestock sex suspicions

A 51-year-old dad and his two sons remain behind bars after allegedly breaking the arm of a man they suspected was having sex with one of their goats.

Charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, Boikanyo Bogatsu and his boys, Kutlwano Kebaitse, 28, and Kagiso Kebaitse, 32, appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court last week, where they were once again remanded in custody.

They are accused of beating up one, Motlhophi Ramaeba on 17 September, adamant he was satisfying his sexual desires on their livestock.

Sources say the previous day, Bogatsu asked Ramaeba to help him at his farm in Khwanabe lands, leaving him alone at the farm overnight.

Returning the following morning, he reportedly spotted footprints leading to the kraal. Following the trial, he realised Ramaeba had removed his shoes and jumped over the kraal’s wooden fence.

Certain the intruder had violated his goat, Bogatsu called his two sons who hurried to the scene. They confronted Ramaeba, allegedly battering him with a log until he seemingly confessed under duress.

However, when questioned by the police, Ramaeba reportedly explained he did not use the gate because he was afraid of the dogs, adding he went to the kraal that evening not for sex but for nourishment, looking for a goat to milk since he was hungry.

Languishing in jail since their first court appearance on 19 September, the trio saw their latest attempts at freedom hit another brick wall.

“I ask for bail, I have just abandoned someone’s things unattended,” Bogatsu told court while his elder son added he left his job without informing his bosses.

Prosecution disputed their plea, noting the victim remains in hospital and also resides in the same location as the suspects –Loologane village’s Kgaimena ward.

The trio return to court on 20 November after completing a second month incarcerated.

If found guilty, father and sons could face up to five years imprisonment, with the possibility of corporal punishment on top.