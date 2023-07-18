Connect with us

Bont tick bleeds Agric ministry

Bont tick bleeds Agric ministry
TAKING A DIP: Cattle in the Okavango

Govt dips deep into Cattle Slaughter Levy for help Eight years after they first reared their ugly heads in the western fringes of the Okavango Delta, the bont tick (Ambloyoma) and Senkobo (dermatophytosis) continue to bite the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) where it hurts: in the pocket! Updating the full council meeting in Maun last […]

