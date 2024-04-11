Pastor dies in three months fast

A pastor in Thamaga has died trying to break the record of a 40 days and 40 nights fast set by Jesus Christ in the Bible.

The body of a 51-year-old prophet, Sandy Mosweu, who died from a three months religious fast, was found in a decomposed state at his rented place at Rungwana ward in Thamaga village on Easter Monday.

The founder of Leadership Ministries in Thamaga decided to halt regular church services in January this year to embark on an intense three months fast to gain spiritual power.

He apparently announced to the congregants that he was stopping the services to concentrate on fasting until the end of March 2024 and that services would resume in April.

The church members were therefore waiting in good faith for Mosweu to commence a powerful church service full of miracles but, unfortunately, their long wait turned into mourning when they learnt of his death on Monday.

“One of the church members phoned Prophet Mosweu prior to the holidays in March apparently, asking if we would be able to celebrate Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays in church. The prophet, in a weak voice, said that he was not sure, and that he would rather they discuss the matter later,” said a source.

Later on Easter Monday afternoon, some concerned church members went to their pastor’s place to check on him.

Surprisingly, when they approached the house, they were attacked by a foul smell and spotted flies all over the kitchen window that roused suspicions that he might have died.

They then reported their suspicions to Thamaga police, who attended the scene.

Upon arrival, the police realised the pastor was locked inside the house and they broke the door to gain entry.

Superintendent Moses Kwarare of Thamaga Police confirmed that the pastor’s body was found in a decomposed state and therefore a post-mortem was conducted yesterday (Tuesday) and he was buried the same night.

Meanwhile, Prophet Mosweu, who was divorced, lived alone while his ex-wife stayed with their children somewhere else.