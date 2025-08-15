Okavango deaf dancers shine in San Francisco

Botswana’s very own Okavango Deaf Polka Dancers (ODPD) rubbed shoulders with acts from across the world at the just-ended Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival in San Francisco, California.

It is the first time a hearing-impaired dance group from Botswana has participated in an event of this magnitude, which featured representation from America, Colombia and Jamaica.

Taking place for the 13 th time, the annual three-day event, which this year ran from 8 – 10 August, provides a platform for deaf artists to showcase their talents. Development and learning are also key parts of the programme through dance workshops and choreography lessons.

Although the group, which operates under the Mwatumwaya Rehabilitation Centre and was formed in 2018, contains 15 members, only four dancers were able to go.

The lucky quartet that made the long journey to America included:

Boitumelo Magopelo, 24, Phemo Changane, 25, Dipuo Yavura, 22, and Ofentse Sephiri, 32, as well as team leader, Pinkie Mothibedi.

The trip was made extra special thanks to the support of Uncharted Africa Botswana, which provided travel gear including branded tracksuits, t-shirts, and caps plus a $700 (P9, 600) stipend for each dancer.

Mothibedi described this support as ‘transformative’, noting it allowed the group to experience a level of comfort and dignity they had not anticipated.

“This was not just charity, it was empowering, enabling, and ensured good experiences,” she said, adding they were able to book comfortable accommodation and enjoy meals at quality American restaurants.

“This experience opened our eyes to a new world; imagine it was the first time to hold a dollar!”

Although she is excited for the future, Mothibedi warns that services for people with disabilities are still lacking locally, particularly in interpretation and early childhood development.

“Deaf children often miss the crucial first three years of language development because they are not exposed to sign language until they start school. This lack of a foundational language skill, compounded by living in families without sign language communication, affects their development into independent adults,” she explained, calling for a complete overhaul of disability services in Botswana.

“The question we need to ask ourselves is, “How do we want people with disabilities to contribute towards economic development? And how can we help them achieve that?” she stressed.

Meanwhile, ODPD, who landed back home to a heroes’ welcome on Wednesday, are already looking to incorporate their newly learned techniques into their programs in Botswana, with the help of the instructors they met in San Francisco.

They also hope to bring the entire group of 15 to next year’s festival, aiming to amplify the message of deaf empowerment and artistic excellence.