Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Neighbour rapes girls aged 8 and 11

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Victims INSET: Superintendent Basutli

Jwaneng police are investigating two rape cases where a man reportedly locked up two minor sisters aged 8 and 11 inside his house last Monday and raped them one after the other before he released them the following day. It is alleged that the little girls were sent by their 47-year-old mother to buy her […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.