Neighbour rapes girls aged 8 and 11

Jwaneng police are investigating two rape cases where a man reportedly locked up two minor sisters aged 8 and 11 inside his house last Monday and raped them one after the other before he released them the following day. It is alleged that the little girls were sent by their 47-year-old mother to buy her […]
In this article:Jwaneng Police, Leesemane lands, neighbour rapes minors, Superintendent Thuso Basuti
