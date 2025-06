*Motswana man arrested for smuggling 200 people into UK *Suspect accused of human-trafficking in UK clampdown Thato Babedi Sejabodile, a 37-year-old man from Molepolole, has been arrested in the United Kingdom for allegedly leading an international human trafficking syndicate that smuggled over 200 Batswana into the UK. Sejabodile was arrested on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, […]