Money in the flowerpot

It’s widely recognised that a beautiful garden provides peace and joy, transforming homes and yards into a relaxing haven bursting with life and colour.

Although he is no gardener, 31-year-old Mmolotsi Lefatshe certainly subscribes to this notion.

The talented youth makes flowerpots of all sizes, mixing sand, cement and water before using a self-made ‘rotating wheel’ machine to shape the mould. He then adds the finishing touch, bringing his pots to life with a splash of paint, although he’s reluctant to reveal what he uses.

“It’s a secret, I don’t want anyone to copy me,” he explains with a wry smile.

Working from his parents’ yard in Mathangwane, where he has erected a special ‘warehouse’ to shade him from the sun, Lefatshe has been churning out pots for the last two years.

Calling himself ‘the pottery master’, his pot-making journey was prompted by a mental breakdown that prevented him from working outdoors.

“Being unemployed made me think of what I can do to put food on the table; I wanted something that I will do indoors as my condition did not allow working in the sun. I turned to YouTube and taught myself how to make flowerpots. At first I used old blankets, and the positive response from my neighbours inspired me to keep going,” reveals the Shashe Brigade graduate, who has a Trade C in Bricklaying and Plastering.

Despite this early success, Lefatshe took a three-month break, testing the doctor’s diagnosis by going to work at Panda Farms as a sorghum picker.

Satisfied slaving in the sun was not for him, the entrepreneur returned to his pot-making hustle with renewed hunger and hasn’t looked back since.

“The business is doing very well; I’m able to support myself through the proceeds. I’m planning to expand into clay designs very soon,” he tells Voice Money.

His prices range from P50 to P800, depending on the size and the design.

“Most of my customers are women looking to decorate their homes; my pots are suitable for both indoors and outside and are perfect for brightening up homes, offices and gardens.”

Every Friday, he loads up his hired van and makes the 30km journey to Francistown, where he displays his flowerpots along the roadside near the Magistrates Court, opposite Choppies.

December proved a good month, with Lefatshe selling over 20 of his colourful creations.

Now a dab hand, he estimates he can make three small pots in a day, while the larger ones can take up to two days.

Although he normally works alone, he engages an assistant when inundated with orders.

Keen to pass on his skills, if not all his secrets, Lefatshe’s dream is to start teaching others the ins and outs of pot-making.

“Going forward, I want to supply major retailers like Builders Warehouse and Haskins,” he reveals, adding due to demand, his pots will be available for purchase in Ghetto throughout the week, instead of just one day.

“Starting next month, I will have a salesman in Francistown. I have hired a caravan where I will store my products.”

Closing with a word of advice for his fellow business dreamers, Lefatshe says, “Determination and passion can take a person far; despite any challenge one should make those challenges a learning curve.”