Masisi defends recycling of employees

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has justified the 'recycling' of retired civil servants back into office past their term.

When responding to questions at a recent press briefing, Masisi said it was unfair to those who were re-employed on merit to be labelled as recycled.

"Those people where hired on merit. They have capabilities that made them to be re-employed".

The President said some of the employees could have left for better offers elsewhere but agreed to return as the government opportunities were more lucrative.

Some of the re enlisted government employees include Presidential A...