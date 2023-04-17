Two drown during baptism

Hallelujahs and Amens turned into high pitched wails of grief and anguish as two church members drowned during a baptism ceremony in Ramotswa last week.

The incident is said to have occurred last Thursday evening at around 7pm at Notwane River when the new church members aged 18 and 28 tragically met their fate.

Ramotswa Station Commander Superintendent Keoagile Tau confirmed the incident.

He said they received the report on Thursday night but that there was nothing much they could do as it was already dark.

Superintendent Tau said they engaged the police scuba-divers to search for...