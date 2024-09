Botsi wanted for farm shooting The Molepolole police have launched a manhunt for a notorious Goo-Ratshosa resident, 38-year-old Botsi Kefitile, who is wanted for attempted murder. Known by the nickname ‘Bushguard’ in the streets, Kefitile is alleged to have fired shots at a man he caught collecting firewood on his farm, narrowly missing his target. […]