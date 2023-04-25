Connect with us

News

Man flogged for foul language

Man flogged for foul language
IN HOT SOUP: Francis Office

A foul-mouthed man was lashed on his bare buttocks this Wednesday by a Mogoditshane Customary Court after the presiding chief, Kgosi Keabetswe Dihutso, found him guilty of using profanities.

Convicted of using insulting language, Francis Office (29) received an outright whipping after admitting to have uttered insults to Tebogo Ditshupo on a phone call on June 23 last year.

Allegedly, the accused told Ditshupo to back off from his girlfriend, Kebafilwe.

“O sematla! O polo! Tswa mo mosading wame (You are a fool! Your penis! Back off from my woman),” are the utterances that landed Offic...

