Locals involved in recent hijackings- Police

Masunga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Raymond Gabothulwe, has warned of car hijacking syndicates that involve locals and foreign nationals.

In an interview with The Voice, following a successful recovery of a white Toyota Hilux GD6 in neighbouring Zimbabwe, Gabothulwe said it has come to their attention that Batswana are involved in these carjackings.

Gabothulwe appealed to members of the public to be vigilant at all times, and report any suspicious movements.

"Cases of car hijackings are becoming more frequent, members of the public should be vigilant because these hijacke...