Living off his craft

Making ends meet Driven by unemployment and limited education in an academically demanding job market, 21-year-old Otshepheng Phemelo Sebetwane took a drastic decision to be hands-on and invest his time in carpentry. With lessons learnt from his father- Sondano Sebetwane, the talented and youthful craftsman has managed to craft various home utensils and items to […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:calabash, dishes, drums, Otshepheng Phemelo Sebetwane, pounding mortar and pestle, smoking pipe, Sondano Sebetwane, sugar pots and milking cans, Thamaga, traditional chairs, walking sticks, wooden spoons
Click to comment