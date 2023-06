Magistrate court orders CID to release murder case affidavits It has been three years since a government employee, a driver in the department of Information Services, Gopolang Gabonatsela allegedly gunned down Taolo Serapelano of Sanyedi ward in Maun in what was described as a cold-blooded murder that sent shockwaves across Ngamiland. Since 2020 Gabonatsela has […]