Botswana records impressive trade deficit

Trade surplus propelled by strong diamond sales Despite unstable markets due to various factors in the trading space, Botswana has recorded a trade surplus of P712.2 million during the month of March. This marks an improvement from February where the nation recorded a trade deficit of P1, 749.7 million. In March alone, Botswana imported goods […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Al Cook, Chief Executive Officer, Chinese market, Covid-19 pandemic, De Beers, trade surplus
Click to comment