Lesedi project proves costly

By

Published

RIGHT-HOPE: Gas-field-at-Nyamakatse-Ranch

Tlou Energy seeks to raise P92.6 million for the project Tlou Energy's Lesedi power project has proven to be a costly exercise as the the financial demands that comes with the development of the coal bed methane electricity generation plant continues to go up. As the first phase of the project slowly takes shape, Tlou […]

In this article:
