Kicked out…for now

BoKA leave Dick hanging for alleged insubordination The Botswana Karate Association (BoKA) has suspended its Secretary General (SG), Obusitse Dick, pending disciplinary hearing for his alleged insubordination at the AUSC Region 5 Karate Championship in Harare, Zimbabwe, earlier this month. Dick travelled to the Zimbabwean capital as part of Team BW, where he was charged […]
In this article:AUSC Region 5 Karate Championship in Harare, Botswana Karate Association (BOKA), Obusitse Dick, Secretary General (SG), Voice on Sports
