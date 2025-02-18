Kgosi Kgafela II’s uncle reinstated in SA

North West High Court interdicts Nyalala Pilane from his position

After a turbulent year of uncertainty and exile, Kgosi Ramono Pilane Linchwe has reclaimed his position as Kgosi Ya Bakgatla Ba Kgafela in South Africa.

The North West High Court’s ruling last Friday, not only reinstated him but also marked the fall of a controversial figure- Kgosi Molefe John Nyalala Pilane, who had long wielded influence over the chieftaincy.

The court, in a judgment delivered by Acting Judge M. Wessels, was unequivocal in its ruling: “Kgosi Linchwe is reinstated as Kgosi/ Senior Traditional Leader of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela while Pilane is interdicted from purporting to perform any acts as Kgosi/Leader of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela.”

Linchwe’s removal in September last year had been orchestrated by the royal house, citing allegations of insubordination and an inability to cooperate with traditional authorities.

The history of the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela leadership has been anything but smooth.

In 2012, Linchwe and Kgosikgolo Kgafela II were forced into exile, fleeing Botswana following a series of legal challenges.

Nyalala Pilane’ s interdiction comes just a month after he was given recognition certificate as traditional leader by North West Province Premier, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi who withdrew Linchwe from the position.