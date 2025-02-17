Cop shoots colleague, turns gun on himself

Botswana Police (BPS) are investigating a shooting incident involving two senior officers at Martinsdrift Police Office.

According to BPS Public Relations Officer (PRO) Senior Superintendent Near Bagali a 55 year senior cop using a service rifle shot and wounded his colleague this morning and fled the scene.

“We immediately launched a manhunt. Unfortunately we discovered his body somewhere in Lerala. It appears he had committee suicide using the same gun,” Bagali said.

He said the wounded officer is currently hospitalised in Palapye where he’s in a stable condition.

While details that could have led to the shooting are still sketchy close sources have told this publication that the senior cop was under investigation for possible embezzlement, and once realizing that the noose was tightening around his neck, he completely lost it, and turned his frustrations on the investigating officer.

More details to follow.