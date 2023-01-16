Connect with us

Jilted lover confesses to murder and arson

*He allegedly killed ex-girlfriend’s mother with a spear
*Burnt down two huts in a fit of rage

By

Published

REMANDED: Sehubanyane

A Molepolole Magistrates court last week remanded in custody a man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend's mother with a spear before burning down the family's two houses.

Kgakgamatso Sehubanyane, 31, who has since confessed to the heinous crimes told court during his brief arraignment last week that he desperately needed counselling as he had never known peace since the incident as the memories were haunting him.

Sehubanyane is said to have killed his ex-girlfriend's mother, Tlotlanang Tebalo (46) in a fit of rage after she told him that her daughter, Segolame Balatlheng, had moved on...

