In search of miss heritage crown

Twenty six belles will on May 27th compete for the title of Miss Teen Africa Botswana.

The winner will then travel to Cameroon where she will hope to emerge with the great honour of being crowned Miss Teen Africa 2023.

The beautiful contestants were officially launched this past weekend at Cresta President Hotel in Gaborone.

21-year-old Lame Jerry who is the National Director of Miss Teen Africa said that the pageant which is the first of its kind is devoted to strengthening the voices and representation of the young females within the African community around the world with a greater...