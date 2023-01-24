Connect with us

Woman Loses P170, 000 to scammers

Gullible People continue to fall victim to scammers who swindle them of their hard earned cash despite police warning through repeated public education and awareness campaigns to be vigilant against such crimes.

One such victim is 54-year-old woman from Mmaseetsele ward in Moshupa village who lost P170, 205 to scammers posing as agents of the mobile network company, Mascom.

According to Moshupa Police Station Commander, Superintendent David Ramoseki, the callers claimed the woman had won a P4, 000 voucher from Mascom and therefore she needed to provide her details including the bank acco...

