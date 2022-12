Plans to arm private security on the cards as Mmusi talks tough

The Ministry Of Defence and Security is deep in discussion with local security companies over the prospect of arming them.

Addressing a Business Community engagement in Gaborone on Wednesday, Minister, Kagiso Mmusi admitted the proposal has received mixed reactions, with some companies for the idea and others dead-set against it.

However, he warned that if ‘stern measures’ were not taken against criminal activities, the country would lose valuable investors.

“Investors need safer places where they are assured of secu...