HR Society Botswana to discuss labour law

The Human Resource Society Botswana (HR Society) is preparing to host a panel discussion on labour-related issues and employer-employee relations, with the participation of 92 human resource professionals.

The event, which is themed “All Things Labour Law”, will take place tomorrow, November 8th, at Ba Isago University. The event is dubbed a “Coffee Chat on Labour Law” and will cover a range of topics, such as employment contracts, public holidays for employees, and disciplinary procedures.

The panelists who will share their insights and expertise on these matters are Tshenolo Ratshosa, a labour relations specialist, Mlungisi Boniface Jackalas, the Head of Human Capabilities at First National Bank Botswana, and Oankgoga Mongwaketse, a Talent Management expert at DTCB.

Bame Lekoko, the President of the HR Society, explained the need for this discussion, saying that they have noticed a lack of knowledge and awareness among many people regarding labor relations.

He stressed that understanding these aspects is essential for building healthy relationships between employers and employees, which in turn contributes to effective human resource management.

The event organizers have also invited Ba Isago students studying HR-related courses to attend the event and gain insights into the industry.

The HR Society was established in 2018 by a group of HR professionals who aim to explore and address the current challenges in the Botswana labour market, and to share knowledge and solutions that encompass all aspects of HR.