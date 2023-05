Meet the boss

A love for law

This week we meet Yeukai Emilia Sayenda, Head of the Law Department at one of the country’s fastest growing universities, Gaborone University College of Law & Professional Studies – more popularly known as GUC.

Closing in on a decade’s service with the university, the 37-year-old Zimbabwean native, who fell in love with Botswana from a young age, previously practiced as an attorney in local courts.

In 2014, she swapped the courtroom for the lecture theatre – GUC have been reaping the rewards ever since…

As the Head of Department (HoD) for Law...