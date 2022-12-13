Suspected double killer's arrest reveals further skeletons

After almost a month chasing a killer with the blood of a Molepolole woman and her granddaughter on his hands, the police believe they have got their man.

In a major breakthrough, the cops swooped on 34-year-old Tshepiso Letsididi in Mochudi last Friday.

In Molepolole Magistrates Court two days later, although they did not go into detail, the prosecution revealed Letsididi is the main suspect in a third murder and has several ongoing rape cases before court.

His latest brush with the law dates back to Sunday 11 November, ...