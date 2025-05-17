Murder In Molepolole

‘Rasta’ Stabbed to Death While Visiting Friend

On Monday morning, for the 6th time this year, residents of Kweneng woke to the news of a murder in the District.

The latest killing occurred in Molepolole at around 7 pm on Sunday evening when 34-year-old Boys Raborwane, who only moved to the area three weeks ago for work, was brutally stabbed to death in Raranta ward.

Popularly known as ‘Rasta’, the Serinane native was killed while visiting a friend.

Lesego Ramontsho, 30, has since been arrested in connection with the grisly incident.

Having handed himself in to Lekgwapheng Police Station on Tuesday, Ramontsho was charged with murder and arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court the following day.

Remanded in custody, the Garanta ward local is due back in court on 16 June.

Meanwhile, in a brief interview with The Voice, Officer Commanding District No. 11, Kitsiso Lemogang revealed the trouble started out of the blue.

“The deceased had gone to see a male friend, aged 39. When he was leaving, the friend took his visitor halfway; along the way they encountered another man, who surprisingly attacked the victim, uttering the words ‘wena Rasta wa ntlwaela’ before chasing after him. The 39-year-old man tried to intervene and help his friend, but the suspect threatened to stab him. The friend ran for his life, at which point the suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased with a sharp object,” disclosed the Senior Superintendent, adding the matter was reported to the police who went to the scene and found a man lying motionless in a pool of blood.

He was taken to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

It is the 6th murder to stain Kweneng red since the start of the year.

The number actually represents a significant decline from recent years. In 2023, the district, which houses Molepolole, Letlhakeng, Thamaga, Sojwe, and Takatokwane villages, recorded 10 murder cases between January and March. In 2024, the killing count for the opening three months of the year stood at 11.