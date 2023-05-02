Connect with us

News

Girlfriend killer to hang

By

Published

OFF TO THE GALLOWS: Alton was sentenced to hang

Justice Chris Gabanagae of the Gaborone High Court last week sentenced murder convict, Unangoni Alton, to death for the murder of his girlfriend, Kefilwe Mogorosi.

Although Alton had tried to evade the noose with claims of drunkenness, bruised ego and self defence, the court found that the excuses were too feeble to mitigate the brutality of the gruesome murder which occurred in Mmankgodi on October 25, 2012.

During trial, Alton told court that he drank 12 quarts of Black Label beer the previous night non-stop and until the commission of the offence the following day early in the morning...

