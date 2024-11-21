Five days on, Police still in dark about pitch invasion

Five days after Friday’s embarrassing security breach at the National Stadium during President Duma Boko’s inauguration, the Botswana Police Service remain mum on exactly what happened.

In a worrying lapse of security filmed live to the nation, a young man from the crowd was able to run onto the pitch, evading officers and getting within metres of the President before he was finally stopped by a combination of BDF and Police personnel.

Carted away clutching his placard, the pitch invader was charged with Common Nuisance by Gaborone Central Police.

However, when The Voice contacted Assistant Commissioner, Dipheko Motube for a follow-up on the matter on Tuesday, the top cop gave away little.

“We are still looking for the crucial information to know exactly what happened,” he responded.

The incident occurred despite tight control over movement of media personnel by the security forces, regardless of whether one had Identity documents with them.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the pitch invader was seeking the new President’s attention after becoming frustrated at his employer, Ghanzi Primary Hospital lack of action over a work place accident that left him badly injured.

It is believed he fell while helping build a shade at West Hanahai clinic back in July, sustaining injuries to his head, arm and hip.

However, despite his best efforts, it seems he but has not received any help from the relevant authorities. As well as his physical health, it is said the incident affected his mental well-being.