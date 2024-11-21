Pregnant youth loses baby after being stabbed in the stomach

Five months pregnant, her baby growing healthily in her tummy, a 20-year-old has been viciously robbed of the chance to be a mother.

20-year-old Kaone Bothoko was stabbed in the stomach at her home in Mabesekwa on Friday 1st November during an apparent lover’s tiff with her boyfriend, Kemisetso Nkgalemang.

Taken straight to Nyangabgwe Hospital, after putting up a brave fight for two days, Bothoko’s unborn baby died on 3 November while still in her mother’s womb.

Although the fetus never lived long enough to see the light of day, the tiny child becomes the latest GBV victim to paint Botswana red.

Having fled to his home, the 24-year-old suspect was arrested the next day (2 November).

Hauled before Francistown Magistrates Court last Monday, Nkgalemang was hit with a single count of unlawful wounding.

However, following the tragic fate of his unborn baby, depending on the results of Friday’s postmortem, an additional count of killing an unborn child is likely to be added to his charge sheet on the next court appearance, set for 19 November.

Ensuring Nkgalemang remains locked up until then, State Prosecutor, Paphidzo Kuda told court it was far too soon to consider bail, especially with the victim still hospitalized at Nyangabgwe.

“She is in a critical condition, and we have not yet collected her statement and those of the possible witnesses. We also have not managed to check the accused person’s previous convictions,” explained Kuda.

Given the chance to address court, Nkgalemang declined, meeting the request with stony silence.