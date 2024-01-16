Masisi denies planned mediation meeting with Khama

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has refuted reports suggesting that he was slated for a mediation meeting with former President Ian Khama in Angola last month.

Addressing the media during a press conference, President Masisi clarified that there was never a scheduled meeting between him and Khama.

Contrary to headlines indicating a planned meeting in Luanda at the invitation of Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Masisi emphasized that no such arrangement existed.

President Lourenco, serving as the Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), was purportedly facilitating the meeting to reconcile the two leaders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press statement outlining the purpose of President Masisi’s visit to Angola.

The statement emphasized that the primary objective was to brief President Lourenco on the Botswana government’s stance regarding the self-imposed exile of Khama and certain family members. “Masisi briefed Lourenco on the source of their differences and past efforts to address them initiated by Masisi, which involved prominent elders in the country such as former President Festus Mogae, former Vice President, Ponatshego Kedikilwe, former Speaker of National Assembly, Ray Molomo, Patrick Balopi and David Magang which regrettably yielded no result,” the statement read in part.

In contrast, a statement from the SKI Foundation confirmed an invitation for a meeting between Khama and Masisi in Angola. “We can confirm that there was an invitation except that the invitation was for the specific purpose of bringing Khama and Masisi together face to face for a possible resolution of their issues which requires the presence of both. But Masisi became unavailable for the meeting and opted for a private meeting with Lourenco.”