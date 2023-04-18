Ray of light for minergy

Coal Mine resumes operations at scaled-down level

Following the temporary closure of operations at Masama Coal Mine in Medie last month, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Minergy Limited.

With work tentatively starting-up again on Monday 3rd April, the company also announced their losses for the second half of 2022 dropped by 37 percent.

Having endured a loss before tax of P91 million in the opening six months of the year, Minergy bounced back slightly to record losses of P58 million between and July and December.

Working at full production - 125, 000 tonnes a month – t...