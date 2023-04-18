Ray of light for minergy

You May Also Like
Business
BR, ABSA not trapped in Minergy shutdown Botswana Railways and Absa Bank say the ongoing shutdown of Masama coal mine will not significantly affect...
News
*Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down *Employees slapped with surprise letters last Thursday
Business
Demand for the black rock keeps burning After a bright 2022, Minergy are confident the good times will carry on this year as their...
Business
Minergy fired up by rising international prices Following record-breaking sales in the last two months, local coal producers, Minergy are looking to cash in...
Business
MDCB’s investment in Masama Coal Mine could help diversify the economy Minerals Development Company Botswana (MDCB)’s an investment in Minergy has the potential to...
Business
Despite the mining industry being declared an essential service during the lockdown period, local coal producer, Minergy has suspended operations. The organisation was granted...