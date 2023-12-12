Doing business through AI

Dumela Bots set to shake up F/town’s business scene

A leading start-up based in Francistown, Dumela Bots Innovations Proprietary Ltd is set to shake-up the industry in the coming years.

Founded in March this year, the company is on a spirited mission to transform Botswana and Francistown’s small businesses through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In an interview with Voice Money on Monday, the company’s Operations Manager, Jo-Ann De Souza Dancho, said they intend to foster growth, development, and support local businesses, elevating the standard of BW’s business landscape.

“We strongly believe that there’s no way one can uplift the economy if they don’t uplift the community. So we’ve dedicated ourselves to serving the community and providing free services to assist in this regard,” revealed Dancho.

She explained Dumela Bots’ commitment extends beyond technological innovation to actively contribute to the well-being and growth of the society they serve.

“Through our community initiatives, we aim to empower individuals and foster employment opportunities,” she said.

One of the schemes includes offering free guidance on their Facebook Messenger Chatbot. Through this platform, they provide online coaching sessions to interested vendors and youth eager to expand their business knowledge.

“This is done through a diverse range of topics, our expert automated coaches offer valuable insights, mentorship, and guidance to help individuals reach their full potential,” said Dancho.

Some of the automated coaches they’ve set up include: Photography 101, Business Basics, Taking Care of Your health and Skincare tips with many more lined-up.

Other initiatives include the Employment Directory, where job seekers can enlist, to make it easier for companies and corporations to discover and connect with potential clients.

“We also have the Privilege Card Programme, a loyalty system that extends benefits and discounts across multiple businesses. We strongly believe in supporting local businesses, including hawkers and street-side stalls. As part of our Support Local Initiative, we invite these businesses to utilize the Programme at no cost. This not only helps them access a broader customer base but also fosters trust among our community,” she said.

As a way of recognising small and medium enterprises trading in Francistown, Dumela Bots will host a Christmas Dinner Dance at Tati River Lodge this Saturday.

“The dinner dance will culminate into an award ceremony where some of the outstanding Francistown businesses will be recognised,” she said, adding they intend to make this an annual event, and hope to see more businesses coming on board.

“We’ll also have a charity auction for Nyangagbwe Referral Hospital Children,” she said.

Tickets for the event are on sale at P350 (corporate), P400 (standard) and P650 for VIP.