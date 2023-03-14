DeBeers/Govt negotiations end on June 30th

Negotiations over the mining and sale of Botswana diamonds between the Botswana Government and De Beers Diamond Company are expected to be completed by end of June this year, four years after they commenced.

Minerals and Energy Minister, Lefoko Moagi, says the teams working on the negotiations have been instructed by both shareholders to work harder to resolve outstanding issues.

“We look forward to progressing the remaining issues by end of June 2023. The target for both parties is to conclude the negotiations before the end of the extension of the Sales Agreement which expires on 30 Ju...