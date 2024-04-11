Deadly duo in court for robbery

*Victim tortured with a hot iron

Two Molepolole men were dragged before Maun Magistrate court on Wednesday morning charged with a single count of robbery.

Court heard that on 2nd March Keromile Dikampa 30 and Kennethe Methe attacked one Caroline Kendrick at her home in Maun’s Matlapana ward, and robbed her of cash amounting to P10 000 and also made away with her bank cards.

According to State Prosecutor Bantekanye Dikago, the two men used a hot iron to burn Kendrick on the tummy forcing her to give up her had earned money.

The two were arrested a few days later while the third suspect is still at large.

Dikago further told court that the two also have serious pending cases before other courts.

”Investigations are still at initial stages, however we are hesitant to apply for the remand of the accused persons since they are already in remand for other serious cases in Molepolole,”said Dikago.

Dikago further noted that they are likely to amend the charge sheet to add more charges as the investigation progresses.

When the time to address the Magistrate arrived, the two recidivists chose to say very little, save to say they intend to engage a lawyer.

The matter has been set for 9 April.