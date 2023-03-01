Crime statistics increase by 20%

Botswana Police has realised an increase in crime by 20% between the year 2021 and 2022.

This was said by the Acting Police Commissioner Phemelo Ramakorwane last week during the annual Senior Police Officers Conference in Gaborone.

The conference was held under the theme, “Modern Policing: New Realities Towards Safe and Secure Communities,”

Ramakorwane said there is an increase of crime like drug abuse, stock theft, robberies, home invasions, Gender Based Violence related crimes which includes rape, defilement and threat to kill and high number of missing persons.

“We have extended...