Rough diamonds in demand

Despite uncertainties in the global economy and volatile markets, the demand for rough diamonds remains strong as reflected by De Beers Group performance in the 2022 year.

This was said by De Beers Group Executive Vice President Paul Rowley during the company's presentation of financial results in Gaborone on Thursday.

According to the results, total revenue for the company increased to $6.6 billion from $5.6 billion which was raised in 2021.

However, from the hefty amount, rough diamond sales rose to $6 billion from $4.9 billion therefore indicating a strong demand for the rough ston...