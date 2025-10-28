Cook in hot soup

Implicated in Yash Cell armed robbery

A female cook is stewing behind bars, landing herself in hot soup for allegedly taking part in an armed robbery of Yash Cell in Molepolole on 5 October.

30-year-old Khumiso Ratanang was nabbed five days after the daring early morning raid, in which she and five other men reportedly made off with over P141, 000 in cash plus nine cellphones.

Upon ‘questioning’, the Ntsono ward resident, who works for Scottish Livingstone Hospital, is said to have sung like a canary, seemingly giving up the names of her alleged partners in crime.

This led to the arrest of local man, Sethati Mothebe, 36, and South African native, Dintlenyane John Sebuse, 38, in Ramotswa on Sunday. The other three suspects managed to flee the scene.

Hauled before the Magistrates Court, the trio were charged with robbery – even though the charge sheet states they were armed with a rifle and used violence in gaining the goods.

It was heard the gang struck at around 9am, charging into the cellphone shop, located in Village Gate Mall, and demanding money and phones.

In total, their alleged loot came to P160, 947.75, including P141, 492.75 in cash from the safe, said to be the shop’s proceeds from the previous day.

Successfully asking court to keep the trio locked up, the Investigating Officer (IO), Odikana Simon said both Mothebe and Sebuse confirmed ‘being present’ during the robbery.

“I then demanded to see the properties which they had handed to the police when they were arrested,” added the Sub Inspector.

Simon further told court he recovered a ‘Blue Redmi’ device from Sebuse, with the serial number matching one of the stolen cellphones.

“If released on bail the accused might dispose of evidence. Mothebe has a similar case of robbery before the same court and he’s likely to commit other offences. Sebuse is a foreigner from South Africa without documents and this declares him as a flight risk,” concluded the IO.

For their part, all three suspects insisted they were innocent of the crime, accusing the cops of torturing them into making a false confession.

Remanded in custody, they are due back in court on 13 November.