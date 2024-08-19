Collections by BK Proctor launch stylish eyewear

Collections by BK Proctor have released the latest addition to its luxury fashion line dubbed the Proctor Eyewear which is a set of Sunglasses.

Speaking in an interview,Bokang Proctor the owner of BK Proctor collections revealed that the decision to include eyewear in the collections by BK Proctor product line was inspired by market trends, customer demand, and a strategic plan to expand the brand offerings.

“Our eyewear caters to fashion-conscious individuals, professionals, and anyone seeking stylish eyewear options”, says Proctor.

According to Proctor, the exquisite and classy sunglasses are a testament to their dedication to luxury.

“The eyewear is crafted with unwavering dedication to opulence and quality, these eyewear pieces are meticulously fashioned using exquisite acetate and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection lenses. Each pair of Proctor Eyewear is a testament to Proctor’s commitment to luxury and style.”

When describing how the fancy eyewear look, Proctor revealed that the eyewear is bordered with fashionably wide temples adorned with the chunky Collections by BK Proctor 3D logo signatures, forged in gold or silver.

“These luxurious frames are designed to make a statement, blending elegance with a touch of audacity. It is important for Botswana fashion creatives to come up with such initiatives. Proctor Eyewear is a commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry,” said Proctor.

He further says the design of the eyewear was conceptualised and made by BK Proctor and team and then sent to the manufacturers overseas who created the actual final product.

“Prototyping and rigorous testing followed, ensuring that each design not only looked impeccable but also met the highest standards of fit, comfort, and functionality. Quality control checks were meticulously conducted, focusing on frame alignment, lens clarity, hinge functionality, and overall finish. Enhancements such as polishing, coating, and branding were added to ensure that every pair of Proctor Eyewear met the brand’s exacting standards.”

BK proctor sunglasses costP 800.00 and can be purchased at Collections by BK Proctor stores nationwide.