Butale fired again

Embattled BPF leadership prepared for jail

Following internal bickerings within Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) that recently played out before the courts of law, the party's Disciplinary Committee (DC) and Youth League have sacked its president, Biggie Butale.

Party spokesperson, Lawrence Ookeditse, this week told a press briefing in Gaborone that Butale was expelled for conspiring with the ruling party to destabilise BPF.

Butale's sacking follows contempt of court charges meted out against some members of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The respondents, who inclu...