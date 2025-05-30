BTC at 45: Celebrating a Legacy of Connection and Innovation

This year, BTC proudly marks 45 years of connecting Batswana—transforming from a humble telecom provider to a driving force in Botswana’s digital evolution. Since 1980, BTC has pioneered key milestones including Botswana’s first Earth Station, rural connectivity through Nteletsa, listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange, and launching advanced technologies like 4.5G and the Sentlhaga Data Centre.

With over 40,000 citizen shareholders, BTC continues to empower lives—supporting learners, SMMEs, and corporates through innovative digital solutions. Its commitment extends beyond networks, with the BTC Foundation making lasting social impact across the country.

As BTC rolls out 5G and future-ready services, it remains focused on building an inclusive digital ecosystem that works for every Motswana.