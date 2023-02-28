Bristol City FC reveals Mashatu sponsorship tonight

Mashatu Game Reserve- a wildlife sanctuary based in eastern Botswana, and Bristol City, an English football club, announced a sponsorship partnership yesterday (Monday).

Mashatu's sponsorship will see its logo emblazoned on the football team's replica in every game they play.

Both organizations issued statements online confirming their alliance. "Bristol City will run out on Tuesday evening with a ‘Giant’ sponsor adorning the shirt as they celebrate a new partnership with Mashatu Botswana,” according to a statement on the Bristol FC website.

“Mashatu is proud to announce our partnersh...