I want justice for my son

A devastated 61-year-old woman of Lesong ward in Sefhare has finally gathered strength to find the truth behind the death of his last born teenaged child, Onalethata Tarea who died in police custody in 2020.

The 17-year-old Onalethata was being investigated for a missing donkey in the village, which he was suspected to have stolen for meat when he died.

According to the Onalethata's mother, Magatalena Tarea, police told her that a fleeing Onalethata had jumped into the sewage pond and drowned to death during investigations.

However Magatalena is adamant that the condition in which she...