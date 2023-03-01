I want justice for my son

You May Also Like
News
'Teachers living in terror as students unleash violence,' warn BOSETU A spate of violent attacks by students on teachers and fellow students has sent...
Entertainment
Lying Prophet Popular and controversial Aposttle King Mojadigo is indeed a strange man. Known for his knack to prophecy doom over missing people, the...
Entertainment
When it comes to musicians from Sefhare, the first artist that automatically pops to mind is Charma Gal. However, the village has another gem...
Entertainment
The man behind Fat Dawg Entertainment, Gomolemo Pesalema, otherwise known as DJ Sunday, is finally set to reap the rewards of his hard work....
Latest News
Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) has dismissed views held by fellow opposition parties, that recently came together under a coalition known as the Opposition...
Latest News
Majaga rubbishes Gobotswang's petition Embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Nata/Gweta, Polson Majaga has defied a call by MP for Sefhare/Ramokgonami, Kesitegile Gobotswang to...
Politics
Former President Ian Khama has denied that his aggressive recruitment drive was not only targeting Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) but the BPF political ally,...