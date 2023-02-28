Girls on tech

Meet the Boss

Drones for Africa takes off

Operating out of Mogobe Plaza in CBD, Drones for Africa is a one-stop shop for all types of drones and associated gadgets.

Founded at the start of the year by the impressive, Marang Mbaakanyi, who serves as the company’s Director, the business employs a female-heavy workforce, dispelling the old myth that women and technology are a bad mix.

As well as selling drones, the enterprise offers training for drone pilots, repair and maintenance services and data analytics. They also provide delivery services in agriculture, mining, real estate, in...