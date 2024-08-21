BPS Phases out special constable unit

In a significant move toward modernisation and restructuring, the Botswana Police Service is in the process of phasing out its Special Constables unit, a section that has been a part of the force since its introduction by then-Police Commissioner Edwin Batshu in 2004.

This initiative, which marks a new era for the police service, is being led by the current Police Commissioner, Dinah Marathe.

During a press briefing held earlier this week, Commissioner Marathe outlined the ongoing discussions and strategic plans regarding the future of special constables.

“Our aim is to phase it out, but firstly, we want to absorb all those in service now and integrate them into the mainstream police service,” Marathe stated.

The commissioner emphasised the importance of ensuring that current special constables are fully incorporated into the regular police force before the department is officially discontinued.

The phasing out of the special constables reflects a broader transformation within the Botswana Police Service, aimed at strengthening and unifying the force under a more streamlined structure.

Commissioner Marathe highlighted that the integration process is a priority, and it will be executed in a manner that ensures a smooth transition for all involved.

“Once we absorb all those we have, then we will stop it. We are winding up everything with government,” she added, signalling the final stages of this significant policy shift.

In addition to the restructuring efforts, Commissioner Marathe also announced the simultaneous ground breaking of 28 new police stations across the country budgeted at P1 665 290 000.

These projects, set to be completed on a Turnkey approach, are expected to enhance the police service’s operational capacity and bring law enforcement services closer to communities.

The Turnkey approach, where a single contractor is responsible for the entire project from design to completion, is anticipated to streamline the construction process, ensuring that the new facilities are built efficiently and within the stipulated time frame.

Commissioner Marathe expressed confidence that these projects will be completed on schedule, marking another milestone in the ongoing modernisation of the Botswana Police Service.

The phasing out of the special constables represents not just the end of an era, but the beginning of a more cohesive and robust police service.

The integration of these officers into the mainstream service, coupled with the expansion of police infrastructure, underscores the commitment of the Botswana law enforcement efforts to adapt and evolve in response to the needs of the nation.

In the coming months, as the transition is finalised and new police stations are built across the country, citizens can look forward to a more unified and effective police service, dedicated to maintaining law and order in every corner of the nation.

Some of the places where the police stations will be constructed include, Artesia, Metlobo, Digawana, Dobe, Eretsha, Marapong, Thamaga, Molepolole (2), Serowe, Sebina, West Hanahai, Makaleng, Matsiloje, Mogoditshane, Makaleng and Mmadinare