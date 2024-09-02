Boy, 8, chokes to death on biltong

An 8-year-old boy tragically lost his life last Monday after choking on a piece of biltong at Thankane village, about 60 kilometres south of Jwaneng.

The boy was with other minor children eating the biltong when he saw his stepfather approaching.

Upon attempting to swallow the piece of dried meat quickly, the boy began to choke.

It is alleged that the boy’s mother, aged 39, had left him in the care of his stepfather while going to work.

Later around lunch time, the stepfather called informing her that the boy was unwell.

The woman rushed home where she reportedly found her son lying motionless and the other children told her that he had choked on biltong.

The mother then reported the incident to the police who rushed the boy to Thankane Clinic.

The boy was then referred to Jwaneng Mine Hospital where a medical doctor confirmed his death.

Jwaneng police station commander, Superintendent Thuso Basuti, confirmed the death incident to this publication.

“It’s true we are investigating the incident. Post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, and we are still awaiting the results,” briefly explained the police chief.